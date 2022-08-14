The SES has pleaded with motorists not to drive through floodwaters after a driver lost their vehicle in a Tamworth river on the weekend.
The motorist flooded his vehicle after driving into a swollen Burkes Gully on Warral Road early on Saturday morning.
Both police and SES were called to the scene at about 5.30am to aid the driver to escape the vehicle.
SES Superintendent Mitch Parker said the SES were sent home before they even arrived at the scene, with the motorist successfully escaping danger on his own.
Emergency services were called back to the scene several times on Saturday, but only one vehicle was inundated, he said.
"We're really pleading with people not to drive around and through floodwaters," he said.
"It's a risk to your own safety and those with you but also to the rescuers."
A spokesperson for Oxley Police said the vehicle ran into trouble at about 5.30am but the river hadn't subsided by Sunday morning to allow the car to be recovered.
There was no road closed sign at Warral Road at the time, he said.
He confirmed the motorist had got out of the river himself.
Superintendent Parker said the SES had been called on a handful of times on the weekend, largely to respond to leaking roofs at houses.
Despite heavy Saturday rainfall, no homes were flooded and the Warral Road car was the only vehicle flooded.
A handful of local roads were blocked as a result of rising rivers, inlcuding Burgmanns Lane and Whitehouse Lane, but all roads were passable by Sunday afternoon.
About 19.4mm fell at the Bureau of Meterology site at Tamworth airport on Saturday.
It was the second-wettest day of August so far, after 40.2mm fell on Friday August 5.
Burkes Gully feeds Timbumburi Creek, and ultimately flows into the Peel River.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
