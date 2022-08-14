The Armidale Express
Tamworth SES pleads with motorists to avoid floodwater after car flooded on Warral Road, West Tamworth

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 10:19pm
The SES has pleaded with motorists not to drive through floodwaters after a driver lost their vehicle in a Tamworth river on the weekend.

