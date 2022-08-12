The Armidale Express

Athletics: Local coach Jay Stone on his life and coaching career

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:40am, first published August 12 2022 - 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Stone on the running track at Tamworth, where "everything just kinds of melts away" and he is truly happy. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Standing on the running track, feeling his heart pumping and working up a light sweat - that is where Jay Stone is truly happy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.