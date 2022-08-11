If this year's Group 19 senior men's rugby league competition is anything to go by, this Sunday's major semi-final clash between the Narwan Eels and Inverell Hawks is set to be a ripper.
Both sides have battled for top spot throughout the men's competition this year and Narwan earned it after beating the Hawks two weeks ago in what ended up being the last round of the regular season.
For Narwan, they will be without coach Jay Roberts, who has been battling health issues, and senior player Al Widders said it would be even better to get the win for him.
"The boys are pretty pumped for the big guy to relieve him of a bit of stress and just go straight in and get him back here in two weeks," he said.
The two weeks Widders refers to is the grand final with the winner of this Sunday's clash earning the first spot and hosting rights.
He said the squad is the strongest it has been this year.
"It is probably the only time of year that a full squad is available," Widders said.
"They say it is a good headache to have, all these players, but we can only have 20 on the day so it is going to be a very solid 20.
"In all honesty, it is probably the best we have trained all year.
"It seems like we are really switched on for this game coming up Sunday."
Last weekend's clashes were controversially called off due to Newling Oval being closed by Armidale Regional Council.
To avoid a repeat, Narwan have put a plan in place should more rain hit the region.
"We have got until about lunchtime Saturday to make the final call," Widders said.
"But we have got a plan B, we will be going to Woodville [at Uralla] if Newling is unavailable.
That is 100 per cent confirmed.
"It is going to be a pretty electric atmosphere if we go down there, the ground is pretty much right on you."
The men's match begins at 2.30pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
