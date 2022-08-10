After cancelling last last weekend's fixtures, Group 19 have every intention of moving ahead with the coming semi-final fixtures.
Citing NSW Rugby League's wet weather and wash out policy, Group 19 secretary Bronwyn Marks released a statement in their Facebook group stating "most councils have closed their fields: as the reasoning behind cancelling.
Tingha remained opened and the club still held their Old Boys' Day.
Newling Oval, an Armidale Regional Council ground, was closed.
The Armidale Rams' home ground, Rugby League Park, is privately owned.
This Saturday will see the minor semi-finals in Moree at Gumi-Li Salvation Army Oval
Details:
12.30pm ladies League Tag: Warialda Wombats versus Walcha-Uralla
2pm men's: Moree Boomerangs versus Tingha Tigers
Sunday will see the major semi-finals at Armidale's Newling Oval.
12.30pm league tag: Tingha Tigers versus Armidale Rams
2pm men's: Narwan Eels versus Inverell Hawks.
ACM contacted NSWRL competition manager Harrison Hunter regarding plans in the case of wet weather but he is yet to respond.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
