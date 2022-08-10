Since Nathan Stapleton's life-changing injury in April, the support from the community has been immense.
And Saturday at Mead Park and the New England Club was no different with Stapleton's junior club, Glen Innes Minor League, hosting a fundraiser in conjunction with the Magpies Old Boys' Day.
The Magpies hosted Inverell Maroon in round 12 of the Group 19 junior rugby league competition.
A whopping $50,000 was raised on the day and club president Shad Bailey said that figure is still rising.
"We knew people were happy to give, and we could be $55,000 now, the donations are still being dropped in," he said.
"After watching A Current Affair [on Monday] I think more people are aware of where he is at, what he is going through and what he needs and they continue to drop money off at our shop or Linda at the butchery.
"We haven't gone and counted it again but it wouldn't surprise me if it was $55,000 now."
Bailey estimates around $10,000 was raised at Mead Park for the junior matches from canteen sales, doubles, raffles and other efforts at the ground.
After the games, crowds proceeded back to the New England Club for a jersey auction where Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and signed Glen Innes Minor League jerseys were auctioned off.
Bailey said the public was very generous and put their hands in their pockets for a good cause.
"The 2019 Roosters jersey was top at $5800, the Cronulla jersey made $5400," he said.
"The under 12s jersey is the one that blew us away.
"It made $3400 and, no, I didn't buy it.
"A couple of sponsors wanted a jersey and one of the grandfathers wanted it more.
"A lot of the jerseys made from $500 to $1400."
Nathan's brother, Brett, and father, Mick, were there and were rapt with the support as well as impressed with the talent on display at Mead Park.
"It was just great to see the community and the club come together and mingle," Bailey said.
"I haven't spoken to Brett as yet since we have come up with the figure.
"We are going to sit back for a week or two to see what continues to come forward.
"Then we are hoping to, as a club, myself and another delegate, we want to go down and present the money to Nathan to be able see him.
"I just think it makes it more special and closer to us and to him; if we can give it to him in person."
Bailey was thankful to the Inverell club for getting behind the day as well.
"They supported the day, they hung about which was great and it was a great day of footy," he said.
"It was played in great spirits."
In terms of the future, Bailey was firm in stating there will be more fundraisers for Stapleton in coming years.
"Obviously the club will always be behind him," he said.
"No doubt the club and the town will always be there to support.
"This won't be the last of the fundraisers moving forward to help the re-build.
"We are so proud as a club we can help. It is only a small way that we can contribute for what he has given to us."
