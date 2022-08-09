To many, Olivia Newton-John was an icon and a legend who touched millions of lives throughout the world via her music and inexhaustible work promoting cancer research.
In Armidale on Tuesday, locals recalled their memories of the singing and acting superstar, who died on Monday aged 73.
The British-born entertainer, who grew up in Australia, passed away at her home in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.
Best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, she was also a multi-platinum selling singer, with two singles and two albums having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.
She later fought a public battle with breast cancer after her first diagnosis in 1992, and quickly became an advocate for cancer awareness and research.
In Armidale on Tuesday, following news of her death, people the Express spoke to remembered an Australian icon they had grown up listening to.
Katrina Green "We used to watch Grease a lot as kids and sing along to the songs. She seemed like a lovely person so it is sad that she has died. It's just a bit of a shock to wake up and hear that she has passed away."
Martin Oppenheimer "She is someone I grew up listening to. She is a legend. She is an Australian icon. The fact that she came from overseas and made life good in Australia and around the world is something we should be proud of. Her music was, in many ways, the background to my growing up in life."
"So it is very sad. But she had a great life. She was very successful and she worked very hard at what she did, and it wasn't always easy for her. She is a great example to us all."
Jeanette Browne "I was born in the 50s and I grew up listening to her music. When I heard she had passed away, I actually cried. But I know she has had a really bad time struggling with her cancer. I was terribly upset. Grease is my number one movie and I love it, and I love her in it."
