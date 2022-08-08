New journalist joins the Express team

The Armidale Express has today welcomed a new journalist to our team.
Rachel Gray has been a journalist in Sydney and Melbourne and has moved to Armidale to take on the role with the Express.
She takes over from Vanessa Arundale who has moved on to a new role at PLC Armidale.
Rachel will be covering breaking news and general news for the region.
Breaking news has been on the agenda at the Express over the past week.
We have seen news dominated by events at the university, with UNE announcing late on Friday afternoon that its VC was resigning. You can read the story here.
In other news in recent days, a local medical cannabis farm announced it is about to expand its manufacturing activities and create 30 new local jobs.
Meanwhile in lighter news, an unusual visitor poked his head into Newling Gardens Retirement Village as part of an epic journey to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.
I would like to take this opportunity welcome Rachel to the team and thank Vanessa for her years with us, which included stepping up to be acting group editor in recent years.
You can get in touch with the team here at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Thanks for reading and have a good week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
