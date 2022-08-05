'No points will be allocated': Group 19 cancels rugby league fixtures

The decision has been made to cancel all games of rugby league in Group 19 senior competitions for the coming weekend.
With constant rainfall in Armidale and other areas in the region the Group falls into, ACM understands the Group made a decision on Friday morning "after working through all the options."
Advertisement
The decision to cancel means the games will not be played at a later date.
Citing NSW Rugby League's wet weather and wash out policy, Group 19 secretary Bronwyn Marks released a statement in their Facebook group.
"After much talk with the Board members and NSWRL. Looking at the weather forecast and what rain we have had [sic]," she said.
"Most councils have closed their fields.
"We have had to cancel the last round of the comp [sic].
"As per NSWRL procedures around wash out games This round will not be played and NO points will be allocated."
ACM understands this is only for the senior competition and junior clubs have not been affected.
Clubs have already contacted ACM expressing their disdain at the news. More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.