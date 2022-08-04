How one local firm is supporting charities close to home

Since 2015 staff at Forsyths in Armidale have been donating part of their wages to support charities.
It goes to the Forsyths Foundation, which is topped up by a matching amount from their employer.
Advertisement
The firm employs 130 employees and the staff suggest local charities that the money from the foundation can be donated to.
READ MORE:
The financial advisers handed over the most recent donation of $1500 to Armidale's Can Assist branch.
The local branch, like branches around Australia, ensures everyone has equitable access to cancer treatment and care by providing them with financial assistance and practical support.
That includes providing financial support towards day-to-day necessities for cancer patients, such as accommodation, fuel vouchers, food vouchers, utilities payments and flights, to name a few.
Paul Cornall, the principal at Forsyths, said they ensured the donations were kept local to support charities like the Armidale Can Assist branch.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.