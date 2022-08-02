THE FAMILY of Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland will have to wait until next year to learn the findings of the coronial inquest into his death.
The 22-year-old disappeared into the Gwydir River near Moree during a police incident in the early hours of July 10 last year.
Advertisement
His body was found three months later during a renewed, multi-agency search.
The state coroner, magistrate Teresa O'Sullivan, heard evidence from police officers and family members across two weeks from July 18.
She has now set down her findings to be delivered in February, next year, at the same Moree court.
It will come more than 18 months after Mr Copeland's death and 16 months after his body was found by police divers.
READ ALSO:
Recommendations from counsel were heard near the end of the inquest last week, including a call for a new law to be made in Mr Copeland's name.
Barrister Bill Neild told the court the Copeland family had asked him to strongly advocate for "Gordon's Law".
He said it related to police pursuing people - whether they were suspected of committing a crime or for some other reason - near a dangerous body of water.
Counsel assisting the coroner Dr Peggy Dwyer said she was going to suggest the coroner make a recommendation for the consideration of the NSW Police Commissioner.
Counsel put forward written recommendations at the end of the two-week inquest on Friday last week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.