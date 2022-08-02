The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

North West Emerging Leaders program hosted by Univesity of New England

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The leadership program is facilitated by Dr Simon Burgess, Lecturer in Management at the University of New England. Picture: Supplied

There is no personality template for leadership, landholders will learn over the coming months: it's a quality that can emerge in the right people in the right circumstances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.