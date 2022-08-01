The Hockey NSW women's masters was conducted at Armidale and Tamworth from Friday through to Monday.
Teams competed in the 34s, 45s and 50s age groups.
Two teams made grand finals in their divisions.
The 50s ended up as joint state champions while the 34s division two team finished as runners-up.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
