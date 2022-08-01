The Armidale Express

Guyra champion Aileen MacDonald preselected to serve in NSW Legislative Council

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:42am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guyra icon Aileen MacDonald has been preselected by the Liberal Party to fill a vacancy in the state's upper house.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.