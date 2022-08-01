The Armidale Express

Latest attempt to fix the problem

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Latest attempt to fix the problem

Last week we saw mayors from throughout the region come together outside Armidale Hospital to back the latest effort to improve our health services.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.