Darren Schaefer has been appointed as the new chief officer for corporate and community relations, joining the council's senior leadership team.
An extensive recruitment process for the role began earlier this year and Mr Schaefer said he planned to continue the council's back to basics approach.
Mr Schaefer, who had been the council's manager of communications and marketing, will lead the council's corporate and community functions including customer experience, governance and risk, information technology, libraries, community services, visitor information centre, preschool and airport.
Commencing in the role immediately, Mr Schaefer said he was thrilled by the opportunity and eager to help drive long-term stability and organisational performance.
"The organisation has been following a back-to-basics approach and I hope to continue this methodology for improved customer experience, better alignments between council and the community, and enhanced proficiency and productivity across our core functions," he said.
"I bring a strong combination of executive level experience and connection to the Armidale region, and I have history in helping organisations in a variety of industry sectors to realise their potential through effective change management."
Mr Schaefer has been working at Armidale Regional Council for the past two-an-a-half years and acting in the role of Chief Officer Corporate and Strategy for the past seven months.
"Acting in the role has allowed me to get my feet under the desk and identify areas for improvement," he said.
"There is a lot to do and it will take a team of dedicated people to help turn this organisation around and that's what I intend to foster; a culture of high performance and continuous improvement, one that is stable, cohesive and we as staff and community can all be proud of."
During his engagement at Armidale Regional Council Mr Schaefer has been part of the execution of the Big Chill Festival and ice-skating rink, food markets and murals in the mall, the redevelopment of tourism websites, and exchanging land sales at Armidale Airside Business.
