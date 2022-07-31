The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Varuna-New England Writers' Centre Fellowship submissions are open from August 1

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 31 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author and chair of the New England Writers' Centre Sophie Masson has written 70 books in the region. Picture supplied

HELENA Pastor was able to work out a major problem with her writing during the week away she won as part of the Varuna-New England Writers' Centre Fellowship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.