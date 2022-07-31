HELENA Pastor was able to work out a major problem with her writing during the week away she won as part of the Varuna-New England Writers' Centre Fellowship.
"I thought, that's the Varuna magic," she said.
Aspiring writers living in New England are encouraged to submit a manuscript at any stage of development to the Varuna National Writers House.
What was once the home of writers Eleanor Dark and Dr Eric Dark in the Blue Mountains, Katoomba was gifted to the public in 1989 by their son to be used as a creative retreat.
More than 200 writers participate in residencies and professional development programs at Varuna each year, with its competitive fellowships considered prestigious.
The opportunity tailored to people living in New England is not to be missed, 2021 fellow James O'Hanlon said.
"The fact that there is this particular one that is only available to New England residents is such a great opportunity," he said.
"It gives you a chance that most other people living in other areas don't ever get," he said.
Author and chair of the Armidale-based New England Writers' Centre Sophie Masson initiated the fellowship to acknowledge the region as a fantastic place for writers.
"It's an area which has always had a very strong presence in literature," she said.
"But because of being in a regional area, you don't always get the opportunities that writers in the city might get."
If selected, the fellowship offers time away from daily life with other writers to work on a manuscript and get advice.
Having written mainly as a hobby, Mr O'Hanlon didn't think he stood a chance, but the experience led to a publishing contract.
"People from outside these regions might look at country towns and think it's all about just farming or agriculture," he said.
"I never expected to find such a vibrant arts community in this region but that's what I've found.
"That's really what's made this new career of mine possible, is the support of that creative community."
The experience as the 2020 fellow was magical for Helena Pastor.
"It's so special, you don't have to think about shopping, cooking, cleaning - all of that is done for you," she said.
"You're just given this amazing week of focusing on your writing, uninterrupted in a place that supports you in every possible way."
Submissions for the fellowship are open from August 1 until September 5.
