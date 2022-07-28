Getting back to what they know proved the difference for the Armidale Blues in their round 12 New England Rugby clash against Tamworth on Saturday.
After a "scrappy" opening 40 minutes which saw them take a 10-7 lead into the break, the Blues reset and went on a surge in the second-half to take the win.
It took 15 minutes for that change to come, the Blues running in three tries in nine minutes to blow the score out to 27-7.
Luke Morgan, skipper Jack Grant, Donnelly, former Pirate Morgan Pennefather, Peter Cumming and Liam Meatheringham all crossed for the Blues.
Coach Jamie Moore watched the game from afar, via the livestream.
"I think we were a bit scrappy in the first-half, we got drawn into playing their style of game," he said.
"But in the second-half when we played the footy the way we wanted to play it, we were able to take advantage of the space to get some dominance in key parts of the field."
The win is the Blues' third in-a-row and saw them shift into second on the New England Rugby Union first grade table, albeit with the Barbarians still having a catch-up match to play.
It is a stark contrast how they started the season with losses in the opening round.
But they managed to turn their form around and find some consistency.
"We knew that we were going to struggle earlier in the year until we found some rhythm and started to play the game the way we wanted to play it," Moore said.
"It has been really encouraging the boys have picked that up and run with it.
"For me, we are sitting in a place that is encouraging at this point in time.
"I wouldn't say I am over the moon but I think we are moving in the right direction anyway."
To stay moving in that direction into the finals, they will have to overcome a number of hurdles.
The first grade team has a bye this Saturday before facing competition leaders, the undefeated St Albert's College, before a general bye and the Barbarians in the final round.
"We have got two very important games to play against Albies and Baa Baas who will be hell bent in making up for the defeat we placed on them in Uralla," Moore said.
"We have got to keep momentum on the training paddock."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
