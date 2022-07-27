A second half surge by their opponents was the only part that soured the Inverell Hawks' win over Walcha-Uralla. The Hawks rocketed out to a 28-6 half-time lead but, as they do, the Walcha-Uralla side clawed their way back in.
"We started off really good, we controlled the game, the second-half we came out, we started pretty strong, I think we got to 40-6 and then things turned around, they started to get a bit of momentum," Inverell coach Brock Mathers said.
"They believed they could get back and get the win, there's no doubt about it.
"We were lucky we got off to a good start and had those points up our sleeve."
At one stage of the match, the score got to 40-26 in favour of the Hawks before they scored a couple of late tries to seal the 52-26 win.
Mathers said their good start was aided by Steve McIntosh's "spot on" kicking game and their kick chase.
"That is another little area we have improved - our kick chase which really didn't have last year or the start this year," he said.
"We got a couple of dropouts from a good kick chase, getting the Uralla boys in their own in goal off a good kick."
The win saw the Hawks claim back top spot on the Group 19 table over the Narwan Eels who they face this Saturday.
Mathers said the now is the time to step up a notch and fix up their second-half lulls.
"Every game from here on in we have to play like at semi-final intensity," he said.
"Just that little period in the second-half where we nod off to sleep, whether it was through penalties or drop balls or just a lack of concentration in defence.
"They are the things we have worked on all year but we still seem to lose our way at times."
He said Narwan will be tough with the Eels beaten by Tingha in their last start.
"Coming off their loss last weekend they are going to be looking to get back on top of the ladder, I have got no doubt," Mathers said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
