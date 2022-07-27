The Armidale Express

Inverell Hawks hold on to beat Uralla-Walcha in Group 19 rugby league

Ellen Dunger
Ellen Dunger
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:09am, first published 3:06am
Jack Grob has been strong for the Hawks in recent weeks, the Glen Innes junior working his way into the starting side. Photo: Michel Watkins-Milne

A second half surge by their opponents was the only part that soured the Inverell Hawks' win over Walcha-Uralla. The Hawks rocketed out to a 28-6 half-time lead but, as they do, the Walcha-Uralla side clawed their way back in.

