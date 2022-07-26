"The government is perfect and infallible, and I trust them absolutely," said no Australian, ever!
Yet, in the past week, Scott Morrison has come under fire for voicing the same limited trust in human governments that all of us have expressed at some point.
Advertisement
Delivering a church sermon, Morrison has been widely quoted as saying: "We trust in [Jesus]. We don't trust in governments. We don't trust in United Nations, thank goodness."
READ MORE:
Many within the media (who usually make a large chunk of their living by pointing out the failings of the government of the day) jumped on this as proof that Morrison holds no faith in the institutions of government.
Even our current PM voiced this sentiment, saying, "I find it astonishing that in what must have been, I guess a moment of frankness, he has said he doesn't believe in government. I believe that the government does play a role in people's lives and our living standards."
However, this seems to be a wilful misrepresentation of what Morrison actually said.
Morrison immediately continued: "We don't trust in all of these things, fine as they might be and as important as the role that they play. Believe me, I've worked in it, and they are important.
"But as someone who's been in it, if you are putting your faith in those things like I put my faith in the Lord, you are making a mistake. They are earthly; they are fallible. I'm so glad we have a bigger hope."
Far from claiming these institutions have no importance, or role to play, in our lives, the former PM was simply saying what we all think to some degree: That the government is important but not perfect.
Even so, what I found most amazing is that anyone is surprised or amazed by these comments which actually represent pretty standard Christian belief. Does it really surprise anyone that a Christian would say they have far more faith in Jesus than a human institution?
But does that mean Christians believe governments have no importance or place in our lives? Far from it!
The Apostle Paul wrote to a young Church leader named Timothy: "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."
Paul certainly recognises the ability of rulers to influence our lives. He sees their role as being important enough that in a short letter of instruction, he finds room to address how Christians are to relate to those who govern.
Writing at a time when Emperor Nero was burning Paul's fellow Christians as candles to light his dinner parties, Paul's words actually show an incredibly high view of the place of government in Christian thought.
Nevertheless, Paul realises that the king is not a god and that governments are far from perfect. As such, he deems their work important enough that he wants Christians to pray that the 'king of kings' would aid rulers in their task.
Christians take this charge seriously. Each week in our Church, we pray, among other things, that God would "lead the nations of the world in the ways of righteousness and peace, and guide their rulers in wisdom and justice for the tranquillity and good of all."
We also pray that God would "Grant that [governments] may impartially administer justice, restrain wickedness and vice, and uphold integrity and truth."
Advertisement
I'm sure there is plenty in Morrison's politics, theology and actions which is open to genuine criticism. I don't believe that this is one of those points.
Personally, I would be far more concerned about a leader who thought they were the infallible answer to all of our problems.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.