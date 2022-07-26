The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Comment: What Scott Morrison really said about Jesus and governments

By David Robinson
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison has been criticised for saying he had limited trust in government. Picture: Elesa Kurtz, Canberra Times.

"The government is perfect and infallible, and I trust them absolutely," said no Australian, ever!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.