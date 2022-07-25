The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal art sold inauthentically is a problem in Tamworth, artist Tania Hartigan and 2 Rivers managing director Lorrayne Fishenden said

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COPYCAT: Inauthentic art imitating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander style is being threatened with a mandatory label. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

Local artists are calling for a mandatory warning label for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander 'style' art to go even further.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.