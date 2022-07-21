The Armidale Express
Young man sentenced to jail for his role in lighting fire which ripped through Nundle State Forest pine plantation in October 2019, near Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
July 21 2022 - 6:26am
A MAN will spend five months behind bars for his role in sparking a blaze which ripped through forest near Nundle in 2019 and caused more than $1 million worth of damage.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Local News

