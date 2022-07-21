While the rugby union action was fantastic, it wasn't the highlight of Saturday's fixtures between the Armidale Blues and Robb College.
The Blues held their annual fundraiser for Soldier On and raised at least $15,000 from post match jersey auctions and game day takings.
Advertisement
"Preliminary estimates are north of $15,000 which is a great contribution for a cause that is dear to the club's heart," Armidale Blues' Luke Stephen said.
"We couldn't be happier with the day from a club point of view.
"We had a great crowd in attendance and really good support from the rugby community, off-the-field, and then we were lucky enough to have a successful day on the field for the club to capitalise on the advantage of the day.
"We couldn't have the success and raise the money we have raised for Solider On without the contribution of Robb each year."
On-the-field, the Blues were successful across all four grades.
The first grade side won 26-10, the second grade team scored 45 points to Robb's 19, the Blues' third grade team was dominant 48-5 while the women's 10s triumphed 46-5.
Stephen said the occasion contributed.
"A big part of that comes back to the fact we have four former servicemen and one former servicewoman in the club," he said.
"The guys and girls really lift across the grades to put in for them and we saw that in terms of a successful day with the rugby and the netball as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.