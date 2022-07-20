Souths and City Westside can't be split

Wow, I was not expecting such a blow out for the Suburbs. The match card has the Suburbs down by three goals at half time. With goals to Mitchell Battersby, James McNeill and Sam Hassan. They capitulated in the second half conceding another six goals. Two goals to Myles Livermore, another to the trio of Mitch Battersby, James McNeill and Sam Hassan while Izaac Quaife also scored.