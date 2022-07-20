Souths and City Westside can't be split

Division 1
South Armidale 1 Armidale City Westside 1
Advertisement
The match of the round that lived up to expectation. From the match card the game was an arm wrestle with both goals scored near the end of the game. Aiden Webster scoring fort Armidale City Westside and Hussan Shaqooli almost immediately after for the Scorpions.
Demon Knights 2 East Armidale 0
In another close one Demon Knights led at half time through Tregier Jackson's goal. This was followed up by Kirk Burtons goal in the second half.
North Armidale had the BYE
Division 2
South Armidale 4 Armidale City Westside 1
It was two goals to one at half time with Mark Simpson and Jamie Wright scoring for the Scorpoins and Faraj Khalaf scoring for Armidale City Westside. The second half saw Jamie Wright score his second and Reece Burton score the other goal.
Demon Knights 9 East Armidale 0
Wow, I was not expecting such a blow out for the Suburbs. The match card has the Suburbs down by three goals at half time. With goals to Mitchell Battersby, James McNeill and Sam Hassan. They capitulated in the second half conceding another six goals. Two goals to Myles Livermore, another to the trio of Mitch Battersby, James McNeill and Sam Hassan while Izaac Quaife also scored.
North Armidale 4 Guyra 0
The score was one gaol to nil at half time through Brad Dunham's goal. Anwar Kasim scored two in the second half along with a goal to Josh Dunbar for the Redmens four goal win.
Division 3
North Armidale 4 Armidale City Westside 1
It was two goals to one at half time with Li Jason scoring for Armidale City Westside and Nick Budgen and Lachlan Williams scoring for the Redmen. The second half belonged to the Redmen through goals to Stuart Parsons and Dan Ellis.
Glen Innes Highlanders 7 Glen Innes Highlanders 1
Conner Duddy and Michael Moroney finished off with a hattrick each for the number one team. Leigh Bush also scored for the number one team. Craig Ballard scored the seconds goal, for a convincing eight goal to one win to the number one team.
South Armidale 4 and TAS game did not happen due to School holidays.
Advertisement
Division 4
South Armidale 6 Armidale City Westside White 2
A bit of an upset with the Scorpions far too good for the Whites. The half time score was four goals to one. Goal scorers were Frazer McQueen, Alec Campbell, Abas Haitham and Arofat ?? for the Scorpions. While Craig Wright and Alkalaf Dexil scored in the second half. For Armidale City Westside Atto Hadi and Khalaf scored.
Armidale City Westside 7 East Armidale 2
A big win for the Armidale City Westside team and wow, I was not expecting such a blow out for the Suburbs. The match card has the Suburbs down by two goals at half time through goals to Beau Henderson and Bradley Jex. The second half saw Sam Townsend and Anthony Langenbaker scored a double and Bob Blair, David Green and Kenny Hamilton score one each.
Guyra 2 Demon Knights 0
Advertisement
Again, not as predicted, with Guyra scoring a goal in each half to take the victory. Troy Martin scoring in the first half and Kye Raper in the second.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.