REVIVING the arts and improving cultural tourism is at the top of Lauren Mackley's agenda as she takes the reins of the region's peak creative body.
With a degree in contemporary art and education and a long list of creative accolades, Ms Mackley has been appointed the new executive director of Arts North West.
She will be working between the Glen Innes office and Gunnedah, where she is based.
A keen painter and print maker, Ms Mackley said creativity was something that had always been in her blood.
"That's where my heart and soul is," she said.
Ms Mackley has previously worked as the Cultural Precinct team leader and art and cultural officer at Gunnedah Shire Council, and brings a wealth of knowledge and skills about art in the regions to the role.
The arts industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions the past two years, but Ms Mackley said one of the positive things to come out of the pandemic was the importance of having a creative outlet.
"Everyone was getting Netflix or Stan subscribtions, which at the end of the day is the creative arts," she said.
"The arts world create those screen plays, direct those movies, and create the music.
"I think there's a better understanding of arts being a really dynamic space and how much our society actually absorbs arts everyday."
Ms Mackey said her intentions as the new executive director were to revive live performances and engage with local councils about the benefits of the arts.
"[Live performance] is a really interesting space that we really need to focus to rebuild because out of that comes economic and cultural outputs which flows on to things like hospitality," she said.
"Embedding arts as a space and a pillar in communities to enhance cultural tourism and economic development is where we need to be."
Helping artists across the North West to access grants and funding is also high on the incumbent's agenda.
Ms Mackley has also been nominated for the NSW Premier's Youth Awards for her dedication to the arts and is a recipient of the Leo Kelly Local Government Arts Awards for her innovative consultation with First Nations communities.
Chair of the Arts North West board Anna Watt said she was excited to see the contributions Ms Mackley would make to the organisation.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
