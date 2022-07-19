The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

New England MP Barnaby Joyce reacts to Labor job summit

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the Labor job summit will avoid fixing the problems caused by the tight labour market. Photo: Peter Hardin

SOME people just prefer to stay in bed than go to work, a local MP has claimed, as the region's skilled worker shortage takes a toll.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.