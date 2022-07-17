Attack was heavily the focus for St Albert's College and Tamworth with eighty-six points points scored in their New England Rugby Union first grade clash on Saturday.
It didn't take long for the first of those points to be scored with Blair Paterson barging over for the students five minutes in.
They traded try-for-try with Tamworth's Adam Wallace hitting back shortly after.
Albies were quick to bounce back, Ben Hamparsum crossing over out wide followed by Will Weatherlate two minues later.
Wallace scored his second for the visitors but more razzle dazzle from the students ensued.
Ben Donahue opened up the Tamworth defence to send Harry Lane over.
Albies were then camped out defending their line against a barrage of Tamworth attack but they only needed one chance to change the momentum again and they took it.
They receive a penalty and travel up the field for Paterson to clinch his second.
The Magpies then scored before half-time through Cameron Dagger to bring the score to 31-19.
In the second stanza, it was again the hosts who posted first points, winger Will Makin shrugging off defenders to streak down the sideline and score.
A bust up the middle of the field saw Joe Kennedy earn his first five-pointer before he backed it up again minutes later with his second.
Tamworth's only second-half try came through Jack Hannaford 12 minutes from the full-time siren.
But the college side wasn't done.
A neat flick off the ground saw Nick Corderoy capitalise before Will Markey posted the final try of the game in the corner.
Will Gordon kicked five conversion for Albies to post 60 points to Tamworth's 26.
Albies coach Niel Van Der Linde said he had come up with a new approach to the game with his team and early signs were promising.
"We were a bit worried about that today but it worked out well," he said.
"Attack is good, defence could be better.
"Our set piece could be better as well.
"We were trialling a few new things and I am quite happy with how the boys took to it.
"That was probably the best part of the day.
"It wasn't perfect but it worked better than expected."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
