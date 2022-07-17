A trio of medical emergencies kept the Westpac Rescue Helicopter busy at the weekend.
The air ambulance service was twice called to transfer patients at Northern Tablelands hospitals who were in need of higher-level care to bigger hospitals on Friday night and Saturday morning. It flew a third patient on Sunday.
The service was called to assist with a medical transfer for a 65-year-old woman overnight on Friday.
She was airlifted in a stable condition to the Tamworth hospital.
Just hours later, the helicopter service was called a second time, tasked with making an urgent medical transfer for a woman in a critical condition.
The helicopter airlifted a 37-year-old woman suffering from a serious medical condition at the Armidale hospital, flying her to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.
On Sunday, the helicopter service was tasked with assisting a patient at the Glen Innes hospital.
The 50-year-old man was flown to Lismore hospital in an unknown condition.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
