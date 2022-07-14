New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) will continue its successful children and parents Art Play program for another 12 months, after receiving $8700 from the state government to fund it.
Northern Tableland MP Adam Marshall announced the funding this week.
Art Play initially started as a monthly program, but due to its popularity was made weekly.
Art Play offers families with children aged 0 to 6 years the opportunity to engage in creative sensory play in the art museum environment.
Each week of the school term, 24 children and their parents are led by a dedicated arts educator and wellness advocate who exposes them to a variety of art and crafts.
"In welcome news for participating families this funding will allow that facilitator to be contracted until June 2023," Mr Marshall said.
"Money will also be spent purchasing new sensory and creative play equipment and materials for the various stages of development.
"I congratulate NERAM on identifying the need for this type of educational program and using it as an innovative way to get new people through the doors," he said.
NERAM Volunteer and Early Childhood Educator Margaret Bain said it was wonderful to see people of all ages and abilities utilising NERAM's services.
"Art Play on a Wednesday morning gives life to the gallery, and I love seeing parents and their children working together to create something," Ms Bain said.
"Running a regular weekly program to engage young families creatively allows for comfort and ease in cultural institutions and community cohesion."
She said the public love seeing the babies and toddlers come through the door and hearing the noises of play and social interaction.
"The popularity of this program and feedback from young parents, shows the need for a public program at NERAM dedicated to this demographic," Ms Bain said.
"NERAM welcomes the opportunity to continue this important class for another year and thanks Adam and the state government for their support."
