The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

NERAM gains $8700 grant for children and parents Art Play program

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Regional Art Musuem Director Rachael Parsons, with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, celebrating the continuation of the popular Art Play program.

New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) will continue its successful children and parents Art Play program for another 12 months, after receiving $8700 from the state government to fund it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.