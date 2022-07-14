For the Armidale Blues, there's not many more rounds more important on their season draw than the coming Soldier On fixture against Robb College.
Every year the Blues pay tribute to servicemen and women and raise funds for Soldier On, a charity which provides support services for members of the Australian Defence Force and their families.
The fixture is always played against Robb College and Blues' first grade coach Jamie Moore was quick to emphasise the importance of the two clubs coming together.
"It is important that we acknowledge the contribution of our service men and women to allow us to play sport in the way we do," he said.
"All players will be playing in red socks as part of the weekend and, before our first grade game, there will be some formal recognition of the day and our servicemen and women that are both still active and those that aren't.
"We are really grateful they support the day the way they do.
"If we can get some decent weather we are hoping to get a decent crowd because all proceeds from ground entry and different things will go to the Soldier On charity and the jersey auctions as well."
On the field, both first grade teams are coming off big wins in round 10.
Robb piled on the points in Tamworth to win 41-17 while the Blues were too strong for the Baa Baas, triumphing 40-10.
Moore said things began to "click" for his side.
"Seasons are long things and we go through peaks and troughs so you take the wins when you when you can get them and you'll learn from the losses," he said.
"We have been really quite disjointed in being able to have consistent team on the park every week in terms of key players in key positions due to injury and unavailability.
"As the season progresses the playing roster becomes a lot more consistent and with that consistency in playing roster you can get a consistency in the way you play."
He acknowledged how strong their opponents were.
"They have got a very young side, a very keen side, and when they put it together on their day they are a very formidable opposition," Moore said.
"I would not be looking too closely at that scoreline.
"It was a lot tougher game then this scoreline would suggest."
Again Moore is expecting a tough outing against the students this Saturday.
Robb, like the Blues, have had an up and down season so far but Moore expects they will be better again.
"Rob are a good, young fast side that are well-drilled and they had some good results against Tamworth last week," Moore said.
"They will be full of running.
"We got the chocolates the last time we played them so they will be rip raring and ready to take those chocolates back.
"I am expecting a really tough torrent affair but a game that will probably be played quite openly and fast with some speed.
"It will be a good day of footy to be there and watch."
In an added boost for the Blues, captain Jack Grant will return to the side after missing the game against the Barbarians.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
