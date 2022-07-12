ARMIDALE'S aspiring young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians are being treated to an exciting songwriting workshop this week.
On Tuesday Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced a $6940 state government grant would go towards the collaboration between Mad Proppa Deadly and New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM).
Advertisement
Over three days this week, Armidale's youth will be given hands on experience learning to write, produce and record their own music.
READ MORE:
"Mad Proppa Deadly and NECOM are taking the music directly to the community, hosting the popular workshop at the Westside Community Hall," Mr Marshall said.
Co-founder Nate Weatherall will park up his Mob Studio, a fully functional music studio in an eight-metre caravan, at the community hall where he will give participants the opportunity to build confidence and express themselves.
NECOM's guitar and drum tutor Jack Cavanagh will also be on deck to provide additional music tutelage.
"Mad Proppa Deadly is making musical expression accessible to young people right across regional NSW and this is an incredible opportunity for local young people to and showcase their unique abilities right here at home," Mr Marshall said.
Mad Proppa Deadly Managing Director Nate Weatherall said he was excited to be partnering with NECOM to deliver music education opportunities in Westside Armidale.
"This is an area of Armidale where not a lot of creative and cultural activities happen for our young people," Mr Weatherall said.
"The recording studio has three digital audio workstations and a vocal booth, and Jack is going to be bringing a bunch of instruments from NECOM for us to play around with too - most importantly, it's going to be really fun."
The workshops will run from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week at 28 Claude Street, West Armidale, and will be followed by a family and community barbecue at 3pm on Friday, where families are invited to come along and listen to the songs created during the workshops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.