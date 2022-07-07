St Albert's College maintained their unbeaten status in the New England Rugby Union first grade competition with a comfortable victory over college rivals Robb.
Saturday's clash started tit for tat before 14 minutes in Nick Corderoy crossed untouched in the corner for the competition leaders.
Ten minutes before half-time, Robb College hit back but Corderoy managed a second minutes later for Albies to hold a 12-7 lead at the break.
It took eight minutes into the second-half for Albies to cross again.
Unfortunately match sheets have a different set of try-scorers listed to the ones the Express noted at the game but Albies managed another three tries to claim a 31-14 win.
Albies co-coach Mike Te Moana was pleased with the way his side were able to claw back after a few early errors.
"We probably started a bit messy but we got into our shape and structure and started to build that into pressure and convert that into point so that was pretty good," he said.
"Once we started minimising our mistakes and got the right field position, we started to convert that to points.
"That is what we trained to do and it worked."
It was both students' sides second week back after returning from university holidays.
Te Moana said they had put the work in during the week to eliminate rust.
"It appeared that way but most of them had a pretty hard week so they are a bit disjointed at the start there but they pulled it together,"
"It was good."
Albies won all four grades on the day with a 50-7 triumph in second grade, 48-12 victory in third grade and a 96-nil win in the women's 10s.
Meanwhile, the Barbarians kept second spot on the first grade table with a convincing 36-8 win over Tamworth.
Second grade saw Tamworth win 55-15 and the Barbets far too good in the women's 10s 49-5. There was no third grade.
The Blues first grade had the bye but their second grade got up over the Glen Innes Elks 22-19 while Tenterfield nabbed the third grade win 31-14.
The women's match was cancelled with the Blues forfeiting to the Elkettes.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
