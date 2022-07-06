The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

New England hospitals treating more children with flu, RSV symptoms as NSW winter COVID wave grows

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busy time: Dr Paul Craven, the executive director of Children Young People and Families at Hunter New England Health, explains the pressure local hospitals are under as viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza circulate in the community.

THE number of children presenting to Hunter New England's hospitals has gone up "dramatically", with emergency departments being hit by up to a third more presentations some days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.