Wildlife Tails || A Little Eagle's tale

Over the following weeks, a rare event took place, these two eagle chicks grew and both survived! Many raptors have the habit of the youngsters competing for food that the parents bring and should one be stronger than the other, it is the more active eaglet that is fed more than its sibling. It is not long before the weaker one grows ever more feeble, soon it is no longer begging for food and so is overlooked more often. Often the older bird will eat the weak one. Nature's way of avoiding overpopulation of that species.