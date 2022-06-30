Group 19 results round eight

Men's
Armidale Rams 16 defeated by Narwan Eels 50
Inverell Hawks 28 defeated Warialda Wombats 18
Uralla/Walcha 28 (Tries Jock Abraham 2, Bryce Johnson 2, Mitch Eveleigh tries; Harley Carlon 4 goals) defeated by Tingha Tigers 48 (Corey Torrens 2, Lachlan Turner 2, Brennan Cosgrove, Michael Munro,Jeremy Torrens, Brayden Vickery tries; Brayden Vickery 8 goals). Best and fairest points: 3 Corey Torrens (Tingha), 2 Jock Abraham (Walcha), 1 Brayden Vickery (Tingha)
Moree Boomerangs bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Narwan Eels (220/126), Inverell RSM Hawks (184/182), Tingha Tigers (236/256), Moree Boomerangs (220/176), Armidale Rams (188/226), Warialda Wombats (160/190), Uralla/Walcha (164/216)
League tag
Armidale Rams 26 defeated Narwan Eels 6
Inverell Hawks 12 defeated by Warialda Wombats 24
Walcha/Uralla 0 defeated by Tingha Tigers 36 (Brittnee Jerrard 2, Breoni Vickery 2, Selena Landsborough, Kimberley O'Donnell, Shanae Vickery, Paige Vickery tries; Brittnee Jerrard goals 2). Best and fairest: 3 Shanae Vickery (Tingha), 2 Paige Vickery (Tingha), 1 Rachel Green (Walcha)
Moree Boomerangs - bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Tingha Tigers (280/18) Armidale Rams (116/42), Warialda Wombats (80/120), Walcha/Uralla (56/148), Inverell RSM Hawks (116/136), Moree Boomerangs (34/110), Narwan Eels (48/156)
Try-scorers, point-scorers and best and fairest only released from Uralla-Walcha versus Tingha. Remaining matches not supplied.
