The Armidale Express

Housing shortage a stressful time for renters

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
June 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing shortage a stressful time for renters

Rental pressures are, in the words of Maree McKenzie from Homes North West, putting the brakes on rural communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.