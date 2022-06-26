The Armidale Express
Jayden Williams charged with being accessory to Phillip shooting murder of Glenn Walewicz

By Blake Foden
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:53pm
Police at the scene in Phillip after Glenn Walewicz, inset, was shot dead. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, Supplied

A teenager from Glen Innes has been extradited to the ACT and charged with being an accessory to murder as investigators continue to round up those allegedly involved in a Canberra killing.

