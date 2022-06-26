A teenager from Glen Innes has been extradited to the ACT and charged with being an accessory to murder as investigators continue to round up those allegedly involved in a Canberra killing.
With the assistance of NSW Police, ACT Policing homicide detectives arrested Jayden Williams, 19, last week.
Williams briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, when he was remanded in custody after declining to apply for bail.
The teenager did not plead to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Glenn Walewicz, 48.
The court heard Williams had allegedly assisted the principal offender to escape apprehension or prosecution.
Magistrate Louise Taylor also read aloud a related charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, to which Williams did not enter a plea.
He is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Mr Walewicz, who was gunned down in the doorway of his Phillip unit last June.
One theory being investigated by homicide detectives is that Mr Walewicz was a victim of mistaken identity, with the bullet that killed him when he answered a late night knock on the door perhaps intended for someone else.
The first five people to be charged include an 18-year-old man, who is accused of murdering Mr Walewicz while still a juvenile.
A 13-year-old Canberra boy and country NSW resident Gary Taylor, 24, have both been charged with joint commission murder.
The others already before the courts are Dunlop man Reatile Ncube, 19, and Holt woman Nicole Williams, 38, who are both charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Anyone with any information on the shooting of Mr Walewicz has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
