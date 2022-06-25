Spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, jonquils, hyacinth and tulips respond to liquid feeds when the buds have appeared.
It is during and shortly after this time that these plants are sending nutrients back down to the bulbs, and creating the flowers for next year. Feed the emerging bulbs with a liquid bulb fertiliser about once a fortnight if you can find the time.
Hellebore flowers are starting to appear. To make the most of your display, remove the old leaves now to make way for the fresh foliage that will show off the new blooms beautifully.
Hellebores, sometimes known as winter or Lenten roses, begin to bloom in July and are one of the most beautiful and easy-going perennials for a shaded garden.
The large, saucer-like, nodding flowers can be single or double and look as if they have been exquisitely sculpted from wax in a wide variety of subtle colours such as pale yellow, purple, slate-grey, green, greenish-pink, greenish-white, pink, clear white or dark maroon.
They often have spots, veins or picotee-edges in contrasting colours, and last for ages, continuing their display up until spring as they age to greenish colours.
Floated in a bowl indoors they make intriguing winter floral arrangements.
Hellebores relish cool, humus-rich, reasonably moist but well-drained conditions and will not establish well in poor soil. Once they have settled in, however, they are long-lived and tough plants, forming large ground-covering clumps around 45-60 cm tall.
Chrysanthemums will have finished flowering and can be cut back to about 15 cm in height, if you haven't done so already.
Be alert for mould on paving, steps and decks as it can make them very slippery and dangerous in winter, especially if they are in shade.
Areas that are on the southern side of buildings often don't get any sun in winter and mould and moss grows more easily in those conditions. Spray with mould remover and water-blast with a high-pressure hose to keep those areas safe to use.
