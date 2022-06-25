The Armidale Express
Gardening matters | It's time to prepare for spring

By Dar Brookes
June 25 2022 - 12:00am
Hellebores well-established under deciduous trees. Many different colours are available; however, it is best to keep single types together as they cross breed quite readily which often results in dull, washed-out flower colours similar to the one pictured sideways, on the extreme right of this photo.

Spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, jonquils, hyacinth and tulips respond to liquid feeds when the buds have appeared.

