The Armidale Express

Country NSW's best gymnasts are coming to Armidale

Updated June 23 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acrobatic gymnasts at a previous Country Championships event. Photo: Gymnastics NSW

In little more than a week, Armidale will be abuzz with country NSW's best gymnasts heading for town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.