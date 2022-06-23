In little more than a week, Armidale will be abuzz with country NSW's best gymnasts heading for town.
After last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Armidale Gymnastic Club will now host the 2022 Gymnastics Country Championships from July 5 to 10.
Around 1000 competitors from 42 clubs will compete in the acrobatic, men's artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, women's artistic and gymnastics for all events.
In 2019, Armidale City Gymnastics club's facilities underwent a $1.4million upgrade which saw the space nearly double in size with new floors, training rooms and changerooms added.
It was hoped the renovations would bring some of the country's best gymnasts to town and the coming Country Championships will be the first of, hopefully, many events.
The Country Championships have been cancelled for the last two years making this year's event the first time many of the competitors have taken part.
The six-day event will also be the first time Armidale has hosted.
