Volunteers at the St John's Anglican Church breakfast club can now spend more time providing mentorship for Uralla's youth, thanks to a brand new dishwasher presented by Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce.
In the past volunteers at the breakfast club have spent a frustrating amount of their time with their backs turned to the children they support, as they've needed to clean-up after their sizeable clientele.
Advertisement
Volunteer for the Uralla Anglican Church, Rachel Rummary, said they're delighted to receive the utility, as it's certainly not something they could afford themselves.
READ MORE:
The new dishwasher also means that the breakfast club can grow support for a wider section of the community.
Besides running the regular breakfast club before school, the church has also been providing food hampers and vouchers to the Indigenous community.
Mr Joyce said the volunteers at the church stand out in their service, and are extremely deserving of the support.
"A lot of these community groups, such as what we see here, do work for nothing," he said.
"And so this is a way that if we help them, then we help the community, and to be quite brutally honest, make money on the way through. It saves a lot of other costs that other people would otherwise have to pick-up,"
Mrs Rummary and Mr Joyce agree that the utility is more than just a dishwasher.
She says that it supports a service that gives children a time where they can feel safe.
"It time spent together in an environment where you haven't got teachers barking at you to do something," she said.
Mr Joyce said it's about supporting more services in the region that cater to all kids like a food van in Scone he's previously supported.
He said it means kids don't have to feel embarrassed if they have to go somewhere outside home to get some free food before school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.