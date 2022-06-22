The Armidale Express
The Uralla Anglican Church breakfast club has been gifted a new dishwasher, giving them more time to focus one helping youth outside of school hours

Mark Kriedemann
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:15am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:30am
Breakfast Boon: Rachel Rummary with Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Volunteers at the St John's Anglican Church breakfast club can now spend more time providing mentorship for Uralla's youth, thanks to a brand new dishwasher presented by Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce.

