Our People

Dr Jack Hodges joins Ochre Medical Centre Armidale

Updated June 21 2022 - 7:49am, first published 5:57am
Dr Jack Hodges in his surgery

Armidale's newest GP describes himself as 'a true rural doctor' who has made the tree change to regional Australia.

