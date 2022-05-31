The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Rising costs just the tip of the iceberg lettuce

John Hanscombe
By John Hanscombe
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:41am, first published May 31 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising costs just the tip of the iceberg lettuce
Rising costs just the tip of the iceberg lettuce

No wonder they call economics the dismal science. Even the normally smiley Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has been looking a bit grim in his media appearances as he rolls out daily servings of bad news on the economic front. Is that a touch of grey we're seeing around his temples? If so, it's understandable.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hanscombe

John Hanscombe

National reporter, Australian Community Media

Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.