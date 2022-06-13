From eye doctor to farmer, the locals recognised with a Queen's Birthday Honour

Doctor David Moore has spent 44 years restoring and preserving sight.
Based in Tamworth for 31 years, Dr Moore has also helped heal tens or hundreds of thousands of eyes in India and North Korea, to no personal benefit.
He was today announced as one of just 428 Australians, nationwide to receive the order of Australia medial (OAM).
Desma Kearsey, a multi-facetted gem of the Shire, wears many hats: renowned physiotherapist; Justice of the Peace; volunteer extraordinaire; stoic supporter of the Inverell Highlanders; and gold medal winning taekwondo enthusiast.
Despite these manifold good works and accomplishments, when she received the news of her OAM, she laughed and said it must be because she's the "rubbish lady".
Brett Greentree often feels like he is hacking the system, being paid to do what he loves every singe day.
But it's that dedication to being one of NSW's top cops, as Assistant Commissioner and Western Region Commander, that has seen him granted a Meritorious Award.
SOME people just find a way to go the extra mile even when it seems like there is no time to do so, and John Anderson - who has just been awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), is certainly one of those.
Coonamble farmer Anne Kennedy has devoted the last two decades to fighting for water conservation around the country. For her continued commitment to the cause and service to the community, Mrs Kennedy has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal (AM).
A services and programs officer at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre is one of five Corrective Services NSW staff members to be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Former Tamworth local Philip Quast was part of the Leader's Faces of Tamworth series in 2018.
Then, he was in town for a live appearance at Tamworth Regional Gallery's opening of its Happy Birthday Play School: Celebrating 50 Years exhibition, where he relived his years (1981-1998) as a host for the ABC Television children's program.
On Monday, he was recognised with a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to the arts as a performer, mentor and educator.
Philip Quast was born in 1957 in Tamworth. His family lived and worked on a mixed but predominantly turkey farm. He graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1979.
A singer, actor, director, writer, and teacher, Mr Quast has performed nationally and internationally including for the West End, Broadway, Royal Shakespeare Company, Sydney Theatre Company, and National Theatre (London).
He's tutored up and coming performers, and he has a long list of awards to his name including - but certainly not limited to - the Sydney Theatre Award, Best Cabaret Production, 2021; Helpmann Award, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mary Poppins, 2011; Sydney Theatre Critics Award, Best Actor of the Year for Les Miserables, 1988.
He has also won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical three times, the first actor to have done so in that category.
