'Incredible': Stapo Day fundraiser reaches six figures

They had hoped to raise at least $30,000 but the organisers of the Stapo Day fundraiser were blown away when the final figure beyond exceeded expectations.
The day raised more than $100,000 at the auction with "totals still to come for the raffle, bar and Lions food."
The event was to raise money for Nathan Stapleton and his family after the ex-NRL player was injured in a ruck in April and became a paraplegic.
Stapleton grew up in Deepwater while his wife, Kate, is from Tenterfield.
In conjunction with the junior and senior Tenterfield Tigers home fixtures at Rugby League park, nearly 90 items were donated for the charity auction with everything from sport memorabilia to getaways.
"What an incredible outcome," organiser Kristen Lovett said in a text message to the Star.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
