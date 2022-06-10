The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Regional Conference of the Nature Conservation Council of NSW held in Echidna Gully, east of Armidale

By James Vicars
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community involvement in renewable energy projects - from bulk-buying solar panels for multiple households to communities co-owning a small solar farm - is helping to combat climate change while assisting the protection of nature along the way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.