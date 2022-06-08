A light is shining bright on the state's health crisis and Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland travelled to Sydney last month, joining council leaders from across the state to partake in a forum where deficiencies in regional and rural health services were the topic of discussion.
The tabling in parliament of the Legislative Council Inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access prompted the Country Mayors Association of NSW to host a Rural Health Forum on Thursday, May 26..
Advertisement
Mayor Coupland said health services in regional and rural NSW are below standard, particularly in comparison to metropolitan areas, and the forum was an opportunity to discuss and highlight issues facing the Armidale region and reinforce the work of our local MP Adam Marshall.
Read also:
"The health care system in the Armidale region is suffering extreme pressures to deliver satisfactory care to our community, and are then further burdened by the expectations to support surrounding areas in the New England Region who are worse off than us," Cr Coupland said.
"Adequate healthcare is vital and we all need to work together to ensure our systems are functioning properly."
The Hon Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor MLC and Shadow Minister for Health and Mental Health, Ryan Park were amongst the presenters at the forum, agreeing that it was of the utmost importance that the consideration and debate on regional and rural health should be approached on a bipartisan basis and should be bought before parliament as early as possible.
All regional and rural councils are being urged to get behind the efforts of the Country Mayors Association of NSW in its efforts to ensure a marked improvement in the delivery of all aspects of health care to country NSW residents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.