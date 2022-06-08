The Armidale Express
Our Future

Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland joins battle to improve regional and rural health services

Updated June 8 2022 - 1:24am, first published 12:50am
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland

A light is shining bright on the state's health crisis and Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland travelled to Sydney last month, joining council leaders from across the state to partake in a forum where deficiencies in regional and rural health services were the topic of discussion.

