The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Hundreds of New England Solar Farm workers scramble for accommodation as construction begins

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOUSING ISSUES: Last month's official beginning of construction at the New England Solar Farm was a good day for the region, but the project boom brings some problems with it. Photo: file

HUNDREDS of people are being hired for construction and operational roles at major projects as part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone, and while it's great for the economy, it's putting further strain on accommodation availability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.