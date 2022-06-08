KFC turns to cabbage as lettuce shortage hits

KFC has announced it will be blending lettuce and cabbage in products in KFC stories throughout NSW, Victoria, Queensland, ACT and Tasmania due to shortages of the vegetable.
A statement from the fast food company said the recent floods in NSW and Queensland had caused the shortage.
"We've hit a bit of an Iceberg and are currently experiencing some lettuce supply chain disruptions due to the impacts of the recent Queensland and NSW floods.
"We're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice. If that's not your bag, simply click 'customise' on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe."
It says the blending will be temporary and the company is working with multiple suppliers "to provide them with support, but we do expect disruptions to continue in the coming days".
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
