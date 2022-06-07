People suffering psychological illnesses such as PTSD, will now have access to a stronger health support network, thanks to funding for headspace from the Forsyths Foundation.
This year it is specifically the Armidale and Tamworth centres, that are receiving the annual donation of $5000.
Headspace Manager for Tamworth, Sam Davis said they are extremely grateful for the money, which will go towards "specialised training for staff".
"We're going to look at specialised training for PTSD clients that we haven't been able to do before," he said.
Mr Davis said there has been an increase in demand for such services in recent times, and that the capacity to address PTSD will "be a big help in the region".
According to NSW Health, PTSD has the potential to have a major impact on lifestyle in people of all ages, with the main symptoms being nightmares and flashbacks, and an aversion to places and sensations that remind a person of the traumatic event.
Sufferers are also likely to experience irritability and poor sleep.
Mr Davis said that along with PTSD in young people, they are also looking after serving personal, who he said are "probably the main [ones] talked about."
"You know, military returning with PTSD," he said.
The funding will also target a wide range of services being provided by Headspace, including physical health (such as sexual health), alcohol and other drug services, as well as work and study support. There is also new a focus on early intervention.
Forsyths Foundation committee member, Megan Ellbourn, said the team had chosen to support headspace for the work they do with youth (12-25 year old), mental and physical health.
"Ensuring young people have access to services that support them being mentally healthy in their community, particularly in regional areas where support, can be scarce," she said.
Forsyths has also donated $1500 each to Tamworth Family Support Services, as well as More Than Awareness (Inverell), Coonabarabran Cancer Support Group (Coonabarabran) and Can Assist (Gunnedah and Armidale).
