THERE'S lots of things to consider when moving, and no matter how much planning is put into it, something almost always goes wrong, even in a city the size of Tamworth.
A new study has looked into how people move and what their experiences are, and a couple of things became clear.
Advertisement
Firstly, renters find it more difficult to move than home owners, with 84.1 per cent of responders stating they find moving places stressful.
Age ranges also play a major part, with 35 to 44 year-olds faring worst with an 83.5 per cent stress rate, closely followed by 45-54 year-olds (81.6), and 25-34 year-olds (80.7).
Luckily for Tamworth woman Savannah Shepherd, she was one of the few who didn't find her latest move too stressful, although joked suffering an injury that stopped her from having to do the heavy lifting may have worked in her favour.
"We [Ms Shepherd and her boyfriend] moved in March into our own place after waiting for more than 12 months for our house to finish building," she said.
"Because I had done my ACL in February I wasn't really able to move that much so luckily for me I didn't really have to do too much.
She also managed to avoid one of the most complained about aspects of moving according the study, which is having to cull furniture or possessions.
READ ALSO:
It found 77.9 per cent of home owners, and 72.2 per cent of renters believed they had to get rid of items and depart with things they didn't want to get rid of in order to fit into a new space.
However, Ms Shepherd said having to fill out the new house was also a problem as it proved to be quite costly.
"Most of the furniture that we were using in rental houses were owned by the person that lived there as well, so in terms of furniture I think we had a bed, as desk and a washing machine to move so that was fairly easy," she said.
"In terms of other things we did do quite a bit of culling, but at the same time we also had to buy all new furniture, buy a fridge, TV and all of those things."
While on the whole she didn't find the situation too stressful, there was one factor she hadn't dealt with before that did get on her nerves - moving with pets.
She said taking two dogs along and having to shift them in between the houses, was more difficult than she'd anticipated, especially given their tendency to get in the way and underneath feet - a pain many others would know.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.