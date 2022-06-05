OFF TO BED or leaving home? Think of fire safety first this winter.
"Anything that is designed to keep you warm generates heat and is a potential fire risk if not used properly," Fire and Rescue NSW zone Superintendent Tom Cooper said.
He told ACM the devastation left behind long after the flames of a house fire are doused can be haunting for residents and first responders alike.
"We see people on their worst day," he said.
"Even if no one gets injured, your home can be severely damaged by a kitchen fire and your house could be out of action for ages.
"There are irreplaceable things that get damaged or lost and people are really put in a devastating situation."
He said the number one priority was making sure smoke alarms were operating smoothly.
"It can't save your life if it's not working," he said.
Superintendent Cooper said most home fires can be avoided if safety is put first.
That includes dusting off heaters and making sure electrical chords are in good nick, ensure chimneys are clean and working, burn hardwood rather than old furniture, don't bring outdoor heaters in and don't put anything too close to heaters or fires, or where things could fall onto them.
He said going to sleep at night counted as leaving heating appliances unattended and urged everyone to act with caution.
Fire and Rescue NSW staff are on hand to help with smoke alarms and other questions. People can visit the station or book a home fire safety visit online.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
